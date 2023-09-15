HBCUs come together to support Clark Atlanta students after flooding

Since Thursday afternoon, Clark Atlanta University has received an overflow of donations to support the students who have been relocated after the flooding.

Numerous campus organizations from Morehouse College, Spelman College and Fort Valley State University have all reached out to assist. The donations include money, toiletries, food, clothing and more.

Clark Atlanta senior Anthony Mitchell is actively helping to get the donated resources distributed to students in need.

”One organization raised over $400 in like an hour, so we have too much stuff,” he said. “It was amazing to see how fast the AUC and HBCU world came together.”