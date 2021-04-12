Hawks, State Farm to renovate South Fulton park rec center

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have announced they are renovating part of Welcome All Park in South Fulton.
The $115,000 will refresh an activity room at the city park — at 4255 Will Lee Road — and a multipurpose facility to include new technology, a gaming area, learning pods and a lounge.
A city news release said the renovation is expected to begin in May and projected to finish in July ahead of school starting back up.
The donation comes through their Good Neighbor Clubs program, which renovated part of William Walker Recreation Center in southwest Atlanta in 2019.
The Hawks and State Farm have renovated three outdoor basketball courts at parks in South Fulton, adding new basketball goals and nets along with a court surfacing to add the Hawks logo.
Welcome All Park has a weight/cardio room, a gymnasium, a pool, two lighted tennis courts, three multipurpose rooms, a concession stand, three picnic shelters, three baseball fields and more.
“The last year has been challenging for all. We appreciate the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm for their willingness to invest in our communities and help create positive outcomes for our people, families, and neighborhoods,” said Tony Phillips, the city’s head of parks/recreation and cultural affairs.
