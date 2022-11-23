Hawks and State Farm partner to support Meals on Wheels Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm partnered with Meals on Wheels Atlanta for ‘Stock the Pantry’ last week, in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The organizations joined to fight food insecurity by packing more than 650 boxes of food and handwritten holiday notes for delivery to seniors who are signed up to receive the meals.
“We estimate that one out of four seniors in this community are in need of food,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, Chief Executive Officer for Meals On Wheels Atlanta.
Seniors in the community will receive breakfast boxes full of items like oatmeal, breakfast bars and fruit cups, along with a special Thanksgiving holiday meal, Crusoe-Ingram said.
“They get what we usually get for our holiday meals as well,” Crusoe-Ingram said.
Justin Holiday, a forward with the Hawks, also showed support by helping stock the pantry and packing a few boxes.
Holiday said he likes to give back because he remembers what the holidays were like for him when he was growing up.
Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo
Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo
“My mom raised me with the importance of giving,” Holiday said.
In January, the Hawks and State Farm opened a Good Neighbor Pantry, located inside the Meals on Wheels Atlanta building, helping the organization triple their meal production to seniors across Atlanta.
Andrea Carter, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said: “It’s one thing to give dollars, it’s another to give time.”
