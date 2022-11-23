Hawks and State Farm partner to support Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Justin Holiday, a forward with the Hawks, also showed support by helping stock the pantry and packing a few boxes.

Holiday said he likes to give back because he remembers what the holidays were like for him when he was growing up.

Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo

“My mom raised me with the importance of giving,” Holiday said.

In January, the Hawks and State Farm opened a Good Neighbor Pantry, located inside the Meals on Wheels Atlanta building, helping the organization triple their meal production to seniors across Atlanta.

Andrea Carter, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said: “It’s one thing to give dollars, it’s another to give time.”