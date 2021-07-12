Harlem Globetrotters to play at Gas South Arena near Duluth

A world-famous basketball team will make a stop in Gwinnett County on its 2021 tour.
The Harlem Globetrotters will play a spread game, a mix of streetball and live entertainment, at 2 p.m. on July 24 in the Gas South Arena near Duluth. The team will hit the court with “ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks” as part of its first tour since the pandemic.
“We’re ready to start spreading game again to our fans, especially the next generation,” said Coach Barry Hardy, vice president of player personnel and tour development, in a press release. “The players are showcasing their skills as ballers like you’ve never seen the Globetrotters before.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.harlemglobetrotters.com. Seats range from $28-$168. Fans can also purchase a magic pass to interact with the players for 30 minutes before the game.
The Globetrotters will also play a spread game at 3 p.m. on July 25 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.