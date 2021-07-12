Harlem Globetrotters to play at Gas South Arena near Duluth

The Harlem Globetrotters will play a spread game, a mix of streetball and live entertainment, at 2 p.m. on July 24 in the Gas South Arena near Duluth. The team will hit the court with “ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks” as part of its first tour since the pandemic.

“We’re ready to start spreading game again to our fans, especially the next generation,” said Coach Barry Hardy, vice president of player personnel and tour development, in a press release. “The players are showcasing their skills as ballers like you’ve never seen the Globetrotters before.”