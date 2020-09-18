Gwinnett students call for racial equity in schools

They cited Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks' June 5 statement, which said the district must address racism and work to ensure equity for all students. The group, members of Gwinnett Students for Equity, said the district had not yet done enough.

In nearly identical statements, the students cited the case of Alton C. Crews Middle School teacher Paige McGaughey, who said she was told by district officials to remove a “Black Lives Matter” poster from the background of her virtual classroom after a parent complaint. McGaughey kept the poster up and said it was a message to her students that they should feel safe and valued in her class.