Gwinnett spills put more than 42k gallons of sewage in local creeks

Two Gwinnett County spills in recent days let more than 42,000 gallons of sewage into local creeks.
Roots obstructing part of the sewer led to more than 40,000 gallons being spilled Saturday in Duluth.
The county’s department of water resources was notified of the spill at a manhole at 2500 Honeycomb Way in that city at 10:08 p.m. The spill was stopped at 1 a.m. Sunday.
About 40,559 gallons of sewage entered Bromolow Creek. County workers placed signs in the area, spread lime and raked the vicinity to help mitigate the effects of the spill.
At a manhole at 1643 Greenwood Drive in Norcross, about 1,831 gallons of sewage entered North Fork Creek following a spill on Friday.
Grease caused that spill. The county’s department of water resources was notified of the spill just before noon and stopped it at 1:15 p.m.
There, workers washed down impervious surfaces and collected the runoff, in addition to posing signs letting residents know of the spill.