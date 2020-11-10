Gwinnett school district kicks off educational equity series

The second session will be a student meeting Nov. 16 featuring 2020 National Counselor of the Year Laura Ross, who works at Five Forks Middle School. More sessions will be held Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Jan. 11.

Explore More metro Atlanta education stories

The audience will be able to ask questions and provide feedback using an interactive tool during live sessions. Details about an online community survey about educational equity will be provided during the Nov. 16 broadcast and shared on the district’s website.

Six educational equity teams in the school district have met for the past nine weeks to propose improvements and new procedures.