Gwinnett school district kicks off educational equity series

Gwinnett County Public Schools is hosting a virtual series on education equity amid local and national conversations about the issue.
Educational equity is the idea of ensuring equal opportunity for students by providing additional support to the disadvantaged.
“As a district, we are committed to addressing and reducing educational inequities that exist and to providing students and staff with programs and support that increase opportunities for success," Tommy Welch, the district’s chief equity and compliance officer, said in a news release.
The first session, a prerecorded overview, was released Monday night. It will re-air through Sunday on GCPS-TV at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and it will be available on the TV station’s app and school district web page.
The second session will be a student meeting Nov. 16 featuring 2020 National Counselor of the Year Laura Ross, who works at Five Forks Middle School. More sessions will be held Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Jan. 11.
The audience will be able to ask questions and provide feedback using an interactive tool during live sessions. Details about an online community survey about educational equity will be provided during the Nov. 16 broadcast and shared on the district’s website.
Six educational equity teams in the school district have met for the past nine weeks to propose improvements and new procedures.