Gwinnett school board appoints two new principals

Graves Elementary School, which opened in 2015, will have a new principal when school starts next month. ERIC STIRGUS/STAFF
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently appointed two new elementary school principals.

Monica Ball was picked to serve as principal of Graves Elementary School. Ball, a former principal at Rosebud Elementary, worked this year on a special assignment for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ human resources division. She taught third grade for 15 years in the school district and has a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University. She will take over for Kono Smith, who is retiring.

Joe Sanfilippo, an assistant principal at Hopkins Elementary, will become principal of Pharr Elementary. He takes over for Lisa Rhodes, who was transferred to Puckett’s Mill Elementary.

Sanfilippo has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Georgia State University. He taught third and fifth grades in Gwinnett.

