Gwinnett police give scholarships to 6 department employees’ kids

The foundation, which supports Gwinnett County Police Department employees and their families, gives scholarships to department employees’ children annually. The scholarships awarded last week are worth $1,500 each and were given based on students’ academic and extracurricular achievements. The scholarships are named after former officers, some of whom were killed in the line of duty.

Wandriona Hale, a graduate of Flowery Branch High School, received the Officer Jerry Everett Memorial Scholarship. Hale is planning on attending Toccoa Falls College and is the daughter of Cathy Hale, a public safety staff specialist.