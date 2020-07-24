Gwinnett police give scholarships to 6 department employees’ kids

Six children of Gwinnett County police officers and department employees have received college scholarships from the Gwinnett Police Foundation.
The foundation, which supports Gwinnett County Police Department employees and their families, gives scholarships to department employees’ children annually. The scholarships awarded last week are worth $1,500 each and were given based on students’ academic and extracurricular achievements. The scholarships are named after former officers, some of whom were killed in the line of duty.
Wandriona Hale, a graduate of Flowery Branch High School, received the Officer Jerry Everett Memorial Scholarship. Hale is planning on attending Toccoa Falls College and is the daughter of Cathy Hale, a public safety staff specialist.
Ky-Mani Huggins received the Officer Ralph Davis Memorial Scholarship. Huggins graduated from Grayson High School and will attend Georgia State University. His mother, Olivia Williams, is a communications officer for the department. Communications officers typically handle 911 calls and dispatching officers.
Walnut Grove High School graduate Slater Carpenter received the Officer Jesse Gravitt Memorial Scholarship. Carpenter plans on attending Kennesaw State University. His father is Master Police Officer Kevin Carpenter.
Chloe Hood, who also plans on attending Kennesaw State, received the Officer Chris Magill Memorial Scholarship. She graduated from Jefferson High School and is the daughter of Cpl. Ryan Hood.
Haley McMenomy, a Georgia Tech-bound graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School, received the Officer Antwan Toney Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Sgt. Joe McMenomy.
Monroe High School graduate Bryce Reavis received the Cpl. Mike Duncan Education Scholarship. The future University of North Georgia student is the son of Lt. Bryan Reavis.