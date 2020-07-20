Gwinnett plans to start school year with online-only classes after all

Although she wasn’t aware that a teachers’ group, Gwinnett Educators for Equity and Justice, has planned a march and demonstration today at the district’s Instructional Center in Suwanee, she said she appreciated the passion and determination.

“I respect and admire organizing for what anyone believes is right,” she said.

Boyce said she fully supports Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks decision and that the board doesn’t have to vote on the action.

“It’s the right thing to do right now,” she said.

