Gwinnett mosque hosting drive-thru food giveaway for those in need

Humanity First USA and the Atlanta Community Food Bank will distribute the food at Baitul Ata Mosque, located at 1800 Willow Trail Parkway in Norcross. Those who wish to receive the free items can come to the drive-thru distribution from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The organizations will give out an assortment of fresh produce and canned goods. In the last food drive organized by Humanity First USA, 275 families received almost 10,000 lbs of food, according to Naseer Humayun, director of public affairs for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.