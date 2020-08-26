Gwinnett mosque hosting drive-thru food giveaway for those in need

Free food will be distributed to those who need it at a Norcross mosque Thursday.
Humanity First USA and the Atlanta Community Food Bank will distribute the food at Baitul Ata Mosque, located at 1800 Willow Trail Parkway in Norcross. Those who wish to receive the free items can come to the drive-thru distribution from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
The organizations will give out an assortment of fresh produce and canned goods. In the last food drive organized by Humanity First USA, 275 families received almost 10,000 lbs of food, according to Naseer Humayun, director of public affairs for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.
Food drives like this have become increasingly common in metro Atlanta and across the country as the coronavirus pandemic has led to higher unemployment rates. Because a high risk of disease transmission is present in jobs that require people to frequently and closely interact with others, people in industries including restaurants, retail and entertainment have been unable to work.
No pre-registration is required to receive the food. The event is first-come, first-served.