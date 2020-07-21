Gwinnett Library rolls back reopening plan, returns to curbside pickup only

The Gwinnett County Public Library is closing its branches again and returning to a curbside pickup-only model starting Thursday, July 23, saying it is too risky to continue allowing customers and staff to interact in library buildings.
The library system closed its branches in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were reopened in late June after doing curbside pickup for about a month as part of a phased reopening plan. Last week, the library’s Duluth branch had to close due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Masks have not been required, but strongly recommended, for library visitors since branches reopened to visitors. In a statement about the closure, the library system cited “rising numbers of customers” visiting branches without masks, “exacerbating the potential for germ spread.”
The organization also cited Gwinnett’s high and continually increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Gwinnett has consistently had the highest number of cases among all Georgia counties for weeks; as of Tuesday morning, 13,614 confirmed cases and 199 deaths had been recorded in the county, according to state health data.
The county’s testing services are at capacity and high demand for tests makes getting an appointment difficult at times. The library cites the county’s “strained” virus-fighting infrastructure as another reason to close branches.
“We have reached the point where full service is too great a risk to both customers and staff,” the library statement says.
Library cardholders will still be able to check out books and access certain materials online. Books can be on hold for up to 21 days, and books can be checked out for up to three weeks before incurring late fees. WiFi access points will be moved to the front of each branch so people can use the library’s internet service from the parking lot.
Books can be checked out or put on hold through the library’s website, gwinnettpl.org.