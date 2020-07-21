Gwinnett Library rolls back reopening plan, returns to curbside pickup only

The library system closed its branches in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were reopened in late June after doing curbside pickup for about a month as part of a phased reopening plan. Last week, the library’s Duluth branch had to close due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Masks have not been required, but strongly recommended, for library visitors since branches reopened to visitors. In a statement about the closure, the library system cited “rising numbers of customers” visiting branches without masks, “exacerbating the potential for germ spread.”