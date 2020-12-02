Gwinnett health department developing vaccine plans

Vaccines could be administered to the public as early as two weeks from now, according to the CDC. The The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department is still scouting locations for possible vaccine sites, and it hasn’t been decided yet whether testing and vaccination could occur at the same location, spokesman Chad Wasdin said.

The biggest variable the health department’s vaccination plan relies on, though, is expected guidance from the CDC, FDA and Georgia Department of Public Health, Wasdin said. There was no timeframe given for that guidance, but it is expected within the next few weeks.

The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department has acquired a freezer cold enough for the Pfizer vaccine, Wasdin said, which must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, equal to minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

The department is also conducting an online survey to determine residents’ readiness to receive a vaccine. So far, more than half of the 7,300 respondents said they were likely or certain to take a vaccine when it’s available, Arona said. The survey will be open through Dec. 15, and Arona expects to receive about 15,000 responses.

State Rep-elect Rebecca Mitchell, a Snellville Democrat and an epidemiologist, criticized the survey for likely capturing too small a sample size to truly reflect the county. Arona conceded that the survey was not ideal, its primary purpose is to identify “barriers” to people’s willingness to get a vaccine. Knowing that will help the department work to break down those barriers, she said.