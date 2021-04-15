Gwinnett distributing more than $12M in COVID relief to nonprofits

Gwinnett County will distribute more than $12 million in coronavirus relief funding to nonprofits for help with housing and other pandemic needs.
And federal money will go toward supporting two new programs in Gwinnett — one that supports small businesses that provide coronavirus relief services and the other to enhance mental health services.
The funds come from the federal CARES Act relief. It’s the third round of CARES Act funding the county is distributing.
The county is putting $1 million to a small business program geared toward businesses that have five or fewer employees, one of whom must be the owner of the company. Those small businesses that provide medical, food delivery, cleaning and other services to support home health and quarantine can access funds to establish and expand their operations.
The grant program is expected to work with the county’s new entrepreneur center, which is currently under construction.
And $574,600 is going toward preventing domestic violence and providing mental health and substance abuse counseling.
The county is distributing $4.6 million to 35 nonprofits to pay for everything from homelessness prevention services to employment training. The Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation is receiving the largest allotment, of $758,000.
An additional $611,746 is going to 13 groups to purchase equipment.
And more than $3 million is going toward preventing homelessness, with an additional $1.02 million being spent on rapid rehousing programs.
All told, nearly $5 million is going to emergency shelter and homelessness initiatives.
In a statement, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said focusing on specific community needs will let the county “amplify the amount of help available to those who need it most.”
To see what resources are available, go to GCGA.us/COVID19Resources or GCGA.us/RentalAssistance.