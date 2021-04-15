Gwinnett distributing more than $12M in COVID relief to nonprofits

And $574,600 is going toward preventing domestic violence and providing mental health and substance abuse counseling.

The county is distributing $4.6 million to 35 nonprofits to pay for everything from homelessness prevention services to employment training. The Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation is receiving the largest allotment, of $758,000.

An additional $611,746 is going to 13 groups to purchase equipment.

And more than $3 million is going toward preventing homelessness, with an additional $1.02 million being spent on rapid rehousing programs.

All told, nearly $5 million is going to emergency shelter and homelessness initiatives.

In a statement, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said focusing on specific community needs will let the county “amplify the amount of help available to those who need it most.”

To see what resources are available, go to GCGA.us/COVID19Resources or GCGA.us/RentalAssistance.