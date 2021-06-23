Gwinnett County will host first LGBTQ Pride event Monday

In the past, the county has celebrated Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and other groups. County Commissioner Ben Ku, the first openly gay member of the board, said the expansion of Gwinnett’s Pride recognition is meaningful. The county first recognized LGBTQ residents with a Pride proclamation in 2019.

“As Gwinnett County’s first openly gay commissioner, it is awe-inspiring to see the progress our county has made,” Ku said in a statement.

Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement that celebrating Pride Month affirms Gwinnett’s commitment to ensuring that all residents feel welcomed in the county, and are able to thrive.

Taylor said she continues to look for more ways to be inclusive, as well as to make in impact in various communities.

“I’m excited that this is the direction that we’re taking,” she said. “We’re looking for more ways we can be inclusive.”

Register for Monday’s event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gwinnett-county-pride-party-tickets-159506252495

For more information about the event, call 770-822-8877 or email Outreach@GwinnettCounty.com.