Gwinnett County will host first LGBTQ Pride event Monday

Gwinnett County government will host a Pride event for the first time Monday.
The Pride Party, which celebrates LGBTQ Gwinnett residents, will take place in the plaza of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center beginning at 11 a.m.
In addition to food trucks and music, the two-hour event will include a donation drive for Lost-N-Found Youth, an organization that works with homeless LGBTQ youth. Lights on the county building will celebrate Pride as well, through the end of the month.
The Monday event is intended as a show of solidarity, said Shaunieka Taylor, the director of Gwinnett Community Outreach.
“It’s a way for the county to show all Gwinnett County residents are able to thrive in our community,” Taylor said. “Residents from all backgrounds are respected and celebrated.”
In the past, the county has celebrated Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and other groups. County Commissioner Ben Ku, the first openly gay member of the board, said the expansion of Gwinnett’s Pride recognition is meaningful. The county first recognized LGBTQ residents with a Pride proclamation in 2019.
“As Gwinnett County’s first openly gay commissioner, it is awe-inspiring to see the progress our county has made,” Ku said in a statement.
Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement that celebrating Pride Month affirms Gwinnett’s commitment to ensuring that all residents feel welcomed in the county, and are able to thrive.
Taylor said she continues to look for more ways to be inclusive, as well as to make in impact in various communities.
“I’m excited that this is the direction that we’re taking,” she said. “We’re looking for more ways we can be inclusive.”
Register for Monday’s event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gwinnett-county-pride-party-tickets-159506252495
For more information about the event, call 770-822-8877 or email Outreach@GwinnettCounty.com.