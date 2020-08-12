Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office holding virtual career expo, hiring deputies

The agency is holding its first-ever virtual career expo, allowing potential new hires to connect with recruiters online. Aspiring sheriff’s deputies can register to participate in the Aug. 29 event at gwinnettsheriffjobs.com.

Job fairs are one of the many events complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend staying at least six feet away from people outside of your household, restricting group gatherings to 10 people or fewer, and wearing masks in public. That makes traditional networking and hiring events, which usually feature large groups and interacting closely with strangers, difficult to pull off without significant changes.