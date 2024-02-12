Gwinnett County accepting applications for citizens academy program

Gwinnett County is accepting applications for its Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy, giving residents and students a chance see how the county’s government operates.
During the 12-week program, participants will have the opportunity to meet county officials and visit agencies like the Gwinnett County Police Training Center and the county’s Fire and Emergency Services Training Academy.
To qualify for the program, residents must be at least 18 years old and have no criminal record.
Applications are available on the county’s website and are due by March 1. The program will run every Thursday night from April 11 through June 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.
