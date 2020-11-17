Gwinnett approves early voting schedule for January runoff

The expansive early voting plans are intended to accommodate high voter turnout. While runoffs are typically low-turnout elections, voters are expected to be more engaged than usual because both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs.

The runoff includes races between U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff; U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock; and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman. All three incumbents are Republicans.

The three races are subject to runoffs because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote.

Georgia’s Senate races will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate; if Democrats Warnock and Ossoff both win, the legislative body will be split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a Democrat, as the deciding vote. If one or both of the incumbent Republicans win, Republicans will retain control of the Senate.

Voting will be available at the following locations and times: