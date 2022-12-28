Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′

We’re also on the lookout for cheap gas and pre-loved heirlooms. “Gas prices” and “cheapest gas” clock in at Nos. 3 and 4, with “estate sales” coming in sixth. Ready to celebrate scoring that classic furniture set at the estate sale? It’s a cinch with Atlanta’s seventh most searched-for “near me” term: “festivals.”

As a city that understands the value of a good automobile, thanks to seemingly never-ending commutes, we reckon we’ll have a gander at the rides of our dreams when we Google “car shows near me.” While we salivate over the ‘65 Mustang we’ll never own, our kids remind us (and remind us and remind us some more) that they could legally drive if only we’d take them down for their learner’s permit test and so we dutifully look up the nearest driver’s license office.

Credit: From Festivals of Speed’s Facebook page Credit: From Festivals of Speed’s Facebook page

By the time we’ve nearly ended our busy day of filling up with cheap gas, taking that first Pilates class, hitting the local estate sale, having our dreams busted at the car show and, oh yes, waiting for our kid to pass the learner’s test and give us a hair-raising ride back home from the driver’s license office? We’re exhausted. Once we get home, we search for “foot massage near me.” We’re scheduled for noon tomorrow.

We sit back in our newly acquired vintage recliner and take stock. 2022 has, all in all, been a pretty good year, we think.

Then the kids brandish those new learner’s permits and start asking why we can afford someone else’s old sofa but not a cool classic sports car. That Mustang would make them the talk of the school. Sighing, we take out our phone. We call on our old pal, Google, one more time.

With a click and a tap, we’ve learned all about the nearest summer camps. They’ll come in handy next year when the kids are 16.