Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′

Never let it be said Atlantans don’t love a good mind-body exercise. After all, we drive I-285 daily.
But when our brains, frazzled from trying to decipher the schemes and machinations of the folks changing lanes sans turn signals, and our feet, worn out from sudden braking, need a little extra pampering, we turn to Google. We seek out some form of succor.
Then we type in “Pilates near me.” It’s 2022′s most-searched for term locally.
Get us to the nearest Social Security Administration office forthwith! A check of Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022″ site for the Atlanta area says we’re on the hunt for our checks — or assistance figuring out how to get them, perhaps. The closest SSA office has the honor of being our second most popular search term.
We’re also on the lookout for cheap gas and pre-loved heirlooms. “Gas prices” and “cheapest gas” clock in at Nos. 3 and 4, with “estate sales” coming in sixth. Ready to celebrate scoring that classic furniture set at the estate sale? It’s a cinch with Atlanta’s seventh most searched-for “near me” term: “festivals.”
As a city that understands the value of a good automobile, thanks to seemingly never-ending commutes, we reckon we’ll have a gander at the rides of our dreams when we Google “car shows near me.” While we salivate over the ‘65 Mustang we’ll never own, our kids remind us (and remind us and remind us some more) that they could legally drive if only we’d take them down for their learner’s permit test and so we dutifully look up the nearest driver’s license office.
By the time we’ve nearly ended our busy day of filling up with cheap gas, taking that first Pilates class, hitting the local estate sale, having our dreams busted at the car show and, oh yes, waiting for our kid to pass the learner’s test and give us a hair-raising ride back home from the driver’s license office? We’re exhausted. Once we get home, we search for “foot massage near me.” We’re scheduled for noon tomorrow.
We sit back in our newly acquired vintage recliner and take stock. 2022 has, all in all, been a pretty good year, we think.
Then the kids brandish those new learner’s permits and start asking why we can afford someone else’s old sofa but not a cool classic sports car. That Mustang would make them the talk of the school. Sighing, we take out our phone. We call on our old pal, Google, one more time.
With a click and a tap, we’ve learned all about the nearest summer camps. They’ll come in handy next year when the kids are 16.
