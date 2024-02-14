GSU urged to rescind lawyer’s honor over social media posts

Credit: court Credit: court

Letters addressed to Blake have called for the revocation of Awad’s award, citing the attorney’s posts on his public Instagram and X accounts, which have 1.5 million and 25,000 followers, respectively.

“There must be some mistake,” stated a Feb. 4 letter to Blake from 10 nonprofit Jewish organizations, including the GSU College of Law Jewish Alumni Association, Atlanta Israel Coalition and Israeli American Council Atlanta. “Mr. Awad has a prodigious record of propagating antisemitism, racism, and bigotry. Mr. Awad is of course entitled to his own antisemitic beliefs, but Georgia State University should know better than to prop him up as someone to admire.”

Awad did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the allegations against him, though he has acknowledged the criticism online.

In an Instagram post last week, he wrote the university “just called me and said they received tons of emails from people telling them to rescind my 40 under 40 award.” Awad said in the public post that he was proud of GSU, which he said “sided with me and not the Zionists.”

The university did not immediately comment on the controversy.

In its recognition of Awad, GSU noted that he has established a personal injury law firm in Atlanta with more than $20 million in annual revenue. The university stated on its website that Awad is fluent in Arabic, English and Spanish, helping his “ability to connect with people from all cultures and walks of life.”

Blake was sent a letter on Monday from Atlanta attorney Scott Grubman, a Jewish GSU graduate who has been an adjunct professor at the university’s law school for almost 10 years. Grubman’s letter was co-signed by 129 attorneys, including Stacey Hydrick, who serves as a DeKalb County judge, and State Representatives Stacey Evans and Esther Panitch.

“Put bluntly, the only thing that is seemingly remarkable about Mr. Awad is his persistent commitment to anti-Semitism and pro-violence rhetoric, which can be viewed on his various, and popular, social media accounts,” Grubman’s letter stated. “I believe Mr. Awad has the legal right to spew whatever racist garbage he chooses to on his own social media accounts. But he has no right to be honored by my alma mater.”

Grubman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s particularly offended by Awad’s Dec. 2 post on X that states in part “all Israelis are terrorists and there’s no such thing as an innocent Israeli.” In the same post, Awad wrote that the Palestinian military “should drop bombs on all Israeli civilians, including women, kids, the elderly and the sick.”

“If this isn’t blatant antisemitism, I don’t know what is,” Grubman said Tuesday. “If Mr. Awad’s hate had been directed towards any other group of people, this issue would have already been resolved. Mr. Awad and his supporters cannot replace the word Jew with Zionist and expect not to be called out for their racism.”

Awad has publicly stated online that he’s a proud Palestinian Muslim and that “criticizing the Israeli government does not make you antisemitic.” In a recent Instagram post he wrote that he stands with “my Jewish, Christian, and Muslim brothers and sisters who denounce Zionism and its racist ideology.”

Several of Awad’s public posts have criticized the United States’ support of Israel, which he repeatedly accuses of genocide. He referred to President Joe Biden as “Genocide Joe” in a Jan. 29 post on X.

Cheryl Dorchinsky, the Atlanta Israel Coalition’s founding executive director, told the AJC that the university’s recognition of Awad is “hurtful, to say the least.” She said GSU has not responded to the nonprofit Jewish organizations’ Feb. 4 letter, but that she received a response to a personal letter she sent, in which the university’s alumni association promised to review its award criteria.

“It gives the green light to people who spread hate and misinformation,” Dorchinsky said Tuesday of Awad’s award. “Georgia State recognizing him in a positive light after he’s gained all these followers based on his hate, that’s not okay. People are outraged.”

In an email Dorchinsky received Monday from the Georgia State University Alumni Association, it said 175 completed applications were received for this year’s awards. A committee of faculty, staff and alumni reviewed and ranked the applications based on nominees’ career success and commitment to GSU, the association stated.

“We are currently reviewing our processes, and plan to make adjustments going forward,” it said in the email.

Dorchinsky said both her sons went to GSU, and that one has decided not to pursue a master’s degree there because of its support of Awad. She said GSU is “not a campus Jewish students should feel safe at.”