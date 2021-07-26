Goodie Mob, Kilo Ali, Pastor Troy to perform for free in East Point

No outside food/beverage (nor pets, tents or smoking) will be allowed. So if you get hungry at Wednesday’s event, there will be a variety of food trucks and vendors along with the East Point Farmers Market.

Masks are required, according to the city’s announcement, and social distancing is encouraged.

Attendees can also take care of some other business while there: The city are CORE will be offering all three COVID-19 vaccines, and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation to provide free and confidential HIV testing at East Point City Hall without need for an appointment. Walk-ups are welcome for the vaccines, but speed up the process by making an appointment at http://fultonvax.coreresponse.org/.

City officials encourage concertgoers to get to and from the show using the East Point MARTA Train Station (2848 East Main St). A designated Uber/Lyft Drop-off area will be located at Ware Avenue and Main Street.

Or parking will be available at the following locations:

· East Point Historical Society: 1685 Norman Berry Drive, East Point, Ga. 30344

· BuggyWorks & Wagon Works Office: 1513 Cleveland Ave., East Point, Ga. 30344 (Walk across the Pedestrian Bridge to get to concert venue)

· H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Facility: 2885 Church St., East Point, Ga. 30344 (Parking available after 6:00 p.m.)

· Grady East Point Health Center: 1595 W. Cleveland Ave., East Point, Ga. 30344 (Parking available after 6:00 p.m.)

· Davita Dialysis East Point Center: 2669 Church St., East Point, Ga. 30344 (Parking available after 6:00 p.m.)