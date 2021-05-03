Global water crisis exhibit coming to the Mall of Georgia

An organization that advocates for clean, safe water and combatting water scarcity will host an exhibit this month at the Mall of Georgia.
The Global Water Center, a Charleston-based nonprofit, will set up a 25,000-square-foot Mobile Discovery Center in the parking lot between Macy’s and JCPenney. The free exhibit will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 19-22 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 23.
The exhibit will offer hands-on activities, including water-testing stations, solar-powdered systems and treatment facilities. It uses colorful photos and illustrations, a domed theater and interactive elements like augmented reality to tell stories about the global water crisis.
Hoping to turn them toward advocacy, the exhibit will teach guests about how safe water leads to good health and how it affects nearly every aspect of life. They’ll also see how technologies can help secure sources of safe water.
The exhibit will follow social distancing measures and sanitize all surfaces. Staff and visitors will be required to wear masks.
The Global Water Center advocates for ending the global water crisis by building support among safe water organizations, corporations, government agencies and individuals. About 2.2 billion people lack access to safe water and about 800,000 people around the world die from a preventable waterborne illness each year, according to the organization.
“We are fortunate to live in a nation where almost everyone has access to clean, safe water and it’s easy to lose sight of the perils faced by those in countries who don’t,” said Chris Holdorf, executive director of the center, in a press release. “Impacts from the lack of safe water have posed serious health hazards for one third of the world’s population for generations and something must be done to end the crisis.”