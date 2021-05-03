Global water crisis exhibit coming to the Mall of Georgia

The Global Water Center, a Charleston-based nonprofit, will set up a 25,000-square-foot Mobile Discovery Center in the parking lot between Macy’s and JCPenney. The free exhibit will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 19-22 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 23.

The exhibit will offer hands-on activities, including water-testing stations, solar-powdered systems and treatment facilities. It uses colorful photos and illustrations, a domed theater and interactive elements like augmented reality to tell stories about the global water crisis.