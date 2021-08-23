Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle to headline opening of Stockbridge venue

Music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will headline the opening ceremonies of the recently completed Stockbridge Amphitheater.
The venue will have its grand opening at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets for the event will go on sale Aug. 30. The Henry County city did not say how much they would cost.
The 3,200-seat amphitheater is the first for Henry County and has been under construction for the past two years.
