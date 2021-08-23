ajc logo
X

Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle to headline opening of Stockbridge venue

Music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will headline the grand opening of the new Stockbridge Amphitheater on Sept. 25.
Caption
Music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will headline the grand opening of the new Stockbridge Amphitheater on Sept. 25.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will headline the opening ceremonies of the recently completed Stockbridge Amphitheater.

The venue will have its grand opening at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets for the event will go on sale Aug. 30. The Henry County city did not say how much they would cost.

The 3,200-seat amphitheater is the first for Henry County and has been under construction for the past two years.

In Other News
1
A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week
2
Here’s an early look at who is running for local office in metro...
3
Atlanta candidates qualify: 14 will run in Nov. 2 mayor’s race
4
Visiting Westside Park: Directions, hours, things to do
5
Westside Park, Atlanta’s largest park, is now open to the public
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top