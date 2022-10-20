Get paid for getting a flu shot

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 5.6% of patient visits to doctors were for flu or flu-like illnesses during the week ending Oct. 8, the most recent week for which numbers are available. That’s up from 4.9% from the previous week.

Public health officials continue to urge the population to get the most recent COVID booster, as well. Updated COVID booster shots that protect against the latest variants became available just last month and It’s safe to receive a flu vaccine at the same time as a COVID booster.

“Now is the right time to get a COVID vaccine and a flu shot,” said Dr. Christopher Kang, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “If you didn’t get both yet, it is not too late. Getting the vaccines at any point during flu season is better than not getting them at all.”