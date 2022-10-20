Get paid for getting a flu shot

As flu cases continue to surge in Georgia, people can protect themselves against the virus and get a pocketbook break to sweeten the deal.
This year, retailers CVS, Kroger, Walgreens and Winn Dixie are among those offering coupon incentives for customers who get the flu shot at their pharmacies. CVS, Kroger and Walgreens offer $5 coupons and Winn Dixie offers $10, though the specific terms of each offer varies between retailers. Flu shots at these locations are free with most insurance plans, and those who are uninsured should call ahead to check on the price for their flu vaccine.
The shots are also widely available at public health departments, doctors’ offices, neighborhood clinics and pharmacies. To find a location near you click on https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.
This year’s flu season arrived earlier than it has in recent years, health officials said, and they are urging people to not postpone getting the. Public health experts recommend every person over the age of six months get a flu vaccine. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies that protect against infection to develop.
Georgia has the second-highest transmission rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 5.6% of patient visits to doctors were for flu or flu-like illnesses during the week ending Oct. 8, the most recent week for which numbers are available. That’s up from 4.9% from the previous week.
Public health officials continue to urge the population to get the most recent COVID booster, as well. Updated COVID booster shots that protect against the latest variants became available just last month and It’s safe to receive a flu vaccine at the same time as a COVID booster.
“Now is the right time to get a COVID vaccine and a flu shot,” said Dr. Christopher Kang, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “If you didn’t get both yet, it is not too late. Getting the vaccines at any point during flu season is better than not getting them at all.”
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC