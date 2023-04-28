Georgia sends cash to rural areas for homelessness

According to HUD, rural areas in the United States experienced the largest overall percentage increase in the number of homeless people, between 2020 and 2022. But Hayes-Brown says she believes the scope of the number of people who are homelessness in rural Georgia is not well-known.

Four organizations in Georgia are splitting up the funding, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The funding will help provide services and housing to people who are homeless in places like Gordon County, Bulloch County, Early County, Seminole County, and Miller County. HUD is also giving the state more than 100 vouchers that people who are homeless can use for housing.

While the funding is welcome, Hayes-Brown said it’s not enough.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” she said of the funding that Georgia has received thus far.

Addressing homelessness in more far-flung counties will require a shift in thinking. The problems are slightly different: there’s even less access to transportation, and fewer resources. Hayes-Brown said it’s also a matter of explaining that the problem exists.

“When people think of homelessness, they automatically think of Atlanta, and Atlanta always gets the lion’s share of everything,” she said. “Members who are actually doing the work in rural communities, they just feel left out.”