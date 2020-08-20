Georgia businesses hope lawsuits will trigger COVID insurance coverage

A handful of Georgia companies that closed after the coronavirus began spreading rapidly are trying to get insurance to pay for their losses. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Legal experts said the weight of court decisions have fallen against companies making the claims, but the ruling and a successful suit could unleash hundreds of billions of dollars for businesses that are already strapped for cash. At the same time, insurance companies say it could bankrupt the industry. Six Georgia businesses, including Windy Hill, aren’t waiting on the outcome of the Missouri case and have filed similar lawsuits.

Windy Hill Dentistry and its attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes, did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment on their lawsuit.

The money can’t come soon enough for many business owners.

Federal relief loan money disbursed this spring is running out, and Congress and the White House have yet to agree on a new financial stimulus package, though the two sides have recently appeared to make progress.

Companies see insurance as a potential source of desperately needed funds, said Mike Iverson, an insurance agent in Fairburn. All of his clients’ virus-related claims based on property damage have been denied. He advises clients such a claim is a longshot.

If pandemics were deemed to be covered, the industry would likely pay between $50 billion and $150 billion per month in COVID-19 claims, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

“It would threaten the solvency of the insurance industry,” the group said in a statement.

The Insurance Information Institute’s members include Farmers, Hanover and Hartford, all of which have been sued in Georgia for denying these type of claims for COVID-19 coverage.

Insurance companies argue that the pandemic, which is caused by bacteria, is no different from mold or other particulates that can be cleaned.

Most federal judges have so far agreed with the insurance industry’s arguments, with rulings in Michigan, Texas and the District of Columbia.

Case law in Georgia also works against policyholders, said Karen Karabinos, an attorney at Drew Eckl & Farnham who represents insurance companies. State judges have ruled that the building itself must be damaged and not just closed, she said.

“These companies are saying they can’t use their offices, but that wouldn’t work under Georgia law,” she said.

The Georgia companies filing claims so far in federal court to challenge the denial of their claim include Progressive Lighting, a metro Atlanta chain of light-fixture stores; Gilreath Family Dentistry in Marietta; Monroe Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Walton County; Karmel Davis & Associates, a Douglasville law firm; and Fight for Fitness, an Alpharetta health club.

None of the plaintiffs or their attorneys responded to calls and emails seeking comment.

Significant legal questions remain unanswered said Bill Holley, a commercial litigation attorney at Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs. But the resolution could have a profound impact on the U.S. economy,

“I don’t know that you could even estimate the size of the impact,” Holley said. “Almost every business has been impacted in some way.”