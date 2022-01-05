Gardiner named Stockbridge city manager after special called meeting

Stockbridge made it official Tuesday: Frederick Gardiner is the Henry County community’s new city manager.
Gardiner, who was the named the sole finalist for the job in late December, was confirmed during a special called Stockbridge City Council meeting on Tuesday. The vote was unanimous.
His first day of work will be Jan. 18, the city said.
Gardiner has 20 years of experience in the public sector and most recently was city manager of East Point. Prior to that Gardiner was city administrator for McDonough and in 2004 was appointed development services director for Griffin.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to sit in this seat here with the city of Stockbridge,” Gardiner, who has lived Henry County for 21 years, told the council after its vote. “It’s a homecoming ... I’m looking forward to the work, looking forward to working with the team.”
