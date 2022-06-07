Fulton wants your opinion on upping water rates 5%

Fulton County officials want to embark upon the last phase of slowly increasing its water/wastewater rates to pay for new projects throughout the county.
Commissioners in 2016 broke up a nine-year plan into a trio of three-year chunks, each increasing the water rates by 5%. Now it is time for the county to ask the public is they want that third increase. And what will you get for forking over your money? About $50 million of new water systems on the Northside and Southside each year.
David Clark, the county’s public works director, told commissioners Wednesday that annual water revenues are increasing 1.5% because of population/economic growth in the county — but more people means more problems.
And Clark said Fulton has the second-cheapest rates in the area behind Cobb County. The typical Fulton monthly combined water and wastewater bill hovers around $80.
County manager Dick Anderson said the new money would create parity between the well-developed northern and soon-to-be-developed southern parts of Fulton.
“It may be even more important to South Fulton,” Anderson said.
He said these water projects could help build up spots with large potential, like Chattahoochee Hills and the Serenbe land.
“We’ve actually met with developers that will not come in without adequate wastewater treatment capacity and reach,” Anderson said.
Clark said the public will be able to give input during two evening events in late June, but they were still finalizing the details. Staff wants to recommend the official increase at the Fulton commission’s Aug. 3 meeting.
Those interested in the plans can go to: https://bit.ly/3msWM8I.
