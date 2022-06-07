Fulton wants your opinion on upping water rates 5%

“It may be even more important to South Fulton,” Anderson said.

He said these water projects could help build up spots with large potential, like Chattahoochee Hills and the Serenbe land.

“We’ve actually met with developers that will not come in without adequate wastewater treatment capacity and reach,” Anderson said.

Clark said the public will be able to give input during two evening events in late June, but they were still finalizing the details. Staff wants to recommend the official increase at the Fulton commission’s Aug. 3 meeting.

Those interested in the plans can go to: https://bit.ly/3msWM8I.