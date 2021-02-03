Fulton to start driving seniors to vaccination sites

Holland said he believes there is some racial disparity in the number of people who have or haven’t received vaccines. Seniors who are Black and living in low-income households appear to be in need, he added.

“The more resources you have, the easier it is to find,” he said of the vaccine.

The director said 23,000 seniors have been vaccinated so far at three sites operated by the Fulton County Department of Health in partnership with the Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency. Those sites are at Aviation, in Alpharetta and at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fulton is separately considering adding mobile vaccine units that could drive into neighborhoods to administer vaccinations for residents who lack resources to register or travel for the vaccination, Holland said.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 954,786 vaccines have been administered across the state as of Monday evening.

Vaccines are currently available to health care workers, the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, first responders and adults 65 or older.

Seniors continue to be the population at highest risk of suffering complications from the virus. Many of those who qualify to receive the vaccine in metro Atlanta have reported extreme delays and frustration in getting an appointment.

So far, the vaccine continues to be in short supply in Georgia.

The approximately 1,900 vaccine providers around Georgia have received nearly 2.6 million requests for vaccinations, according to the Department of Public Health.

For more information call Fulton County’s COVID-19 hotline, 404-613-8150.