Fulton to receive $3.9M federal health literacy grant

Little Five Points pharmacist Ira Katz asks every patient when he fills a prescription whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19. Here, he prepares to give Charlie Boone a Johnson & Johnson vaccination outside the pharmacy. (Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County is set to receive a a $3.9 million grant to improve health literacy for residents in minority populations.

The grant is aimed improving the health of African-American and Latinx residents as the world still deals with COVID-19. It is being provided by the Office of Minority Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The daily case average per 100,000 people is rising in Fulton, as it is in many other places.

The county along with the Fulton County Board of Health will partner with Morehouse School of Medicine to create programs for the grant.

ExploreFulton responds to possible elections takeover by Georgia Republicans

According to the county announcement, the grant will fund the following: a new community coalition board; a mobile behavioral health unit in minority and underserved neighborhoods; along with six outreach workers who will become experts in their districts and receive “culturally specific training.” There will also be events and an outreach campaign.

“It is imperative to not only increase awareness surrounding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, but to also search for opportunities to expand behavioral health literacy throughout Fulton County,” Fulton COO Anna Roach wrote in the announcement last week.

Call the Fulton’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities at 404-613-7013 for more information.

