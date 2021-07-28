Fulton to receive $3.9M federal health literacy grant

U.S. COVID-Related Travel Restrictions , Will Remain in Place.A White House official confirmed July 26 that U.S. travel restrictions will remain in place.Given where we are today with the delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point, White House official, via CNN.Infection rates in the U.S. have continued to climb as delta has become the dominant variant in the country ...... and vaccination rates plummet.Despite increased infections, .the Biden administration has been under pressure to ease or lift travel restrictions that were implemented during the height of the pandemic.The administration understands the importance of international travel and is united in wanting to reopen international travel in a safe and sustainable manner, White House official, via CNN.Also adding to pressure on the Biden administration to ease restrictions ...... is the opening of travel in other countries, including neighboring Canada.White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that U.S. travel restrictions would be informed mainlyby the nation's own health experts, .and not how other countries implement reopening or mitigating strategies.The reopening process is guided by the science and public health, White House official, via CNN.Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said the U.S. was "going in the wrong direction," .as far as COVID-19 infection rates were concerned