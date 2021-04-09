ajc logo
Fulton to host virtual stormwater education session

Photo depicts one of more than 32,000 stormwater "assets" in Johns Creek. (File photo)
Photo depicts one of more than 32,000 stormwater "assets" in Johns Creek. (File photo)

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Anyone who’s wondered what, aside from possibly Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, was in their stormwater system is in luck.

Fulton County’s public works department is hosting a free virtual lunchtime session Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. to educate members of the public about where drains lead.

There will also be an opportunity to sign up for community storm drain markings within your neighborhood, according to the county’s Facebook page.

Those interested can register at https://forms.gle/KBuVDdR5SDsEzyKc8.

