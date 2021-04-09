Fulton to host virtual stormwater education session

Anyone who’s wondered what, aside from possibly Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, was in their stormwater system is in luck.
Fulton County’s public works department is hosting a free virtual lunchtime session Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. to educate members of the public about where drains lead.
There will also be an opportunity to sign up for community storm drain markings within your neighborhood, according to the county’s Facebook page.
Those interested can register at https://forms.gle/KBuVDdR5SDsEzyKc8.