Fulton sheriff’s office hosting job fair, fitness exam

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is holding a job expo Saturday.
The agency announced that it plans to recruit detention officers and deputy sheriffs at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 545 Hill St. SE in Atlanta, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country have struggled to recruit and retain cops. That’s why the Fulton sheriff’s office is offering a $9,000 signing bonus for a three-year commitment.
Those interested in applying should bring the following: high school/college diploma or transcript, proof of citizenship via a birth certificate/passport or naturalization papers, a valid driver’s license and, if applicable, out-of-state driver information or military DD-214 discharge papers.
Applicants should also expect to run a mile in 13 minutes or less along with 15 push-ups and 15 sit-ups in 60 seconds or less each.
The current job openings are listed at tinyurl.com/fcsojobs.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
