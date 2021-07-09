Fulton senior centers to reopen Monday following COVID-19 shutdown

As for workouts, the county’s announcement said that seniors must schedule a gym reservation at their respective multipurpose senior facility.

Adult Day Health is expected to reopen Aug. 2, with on-site classes and regular programming at the facilities and neighborhood centers. Staff will be cleaning high-touch areas (door handles, railings, desks) throughout the day. There will be stations to sanitize hands and staff installed HVAC filters.

“COVID-19 has been especially hard on seniors and we are excited for their safe return to our centers. Throughout the pandemic, we have successfully provided virtual and outdoor programs, and now we can begin to offer indoor activities as well. We will continue to follow safety protocols and look forward to reopening our facilities safely and efficiently,” said Fulton COO Anna Roach.

For more information and and a list of centers, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/senior-services/senior-centers or call the STARline at 404-613-6000.