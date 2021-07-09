ajc logo
Fulton senior centers to reopen Monday following COVID-19 shutdown

L.A. County Department of Public Health holds coronavirus vaccination facility for seniors at Whispering Fountains Senior Living Community on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Lakewood, Calif.
L.A. County Department of Public Health holds coronavirus vaccination facility for seniors at Whispering Fountains Senior Living Community on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Lakewood, Calif. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Local News
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County is set to reopen its senior centers, which were some of the first facilities to shut down when COVID-19 started to spread locally.

The centers are slated to reopen Monday, the county announced Thursday. They have been closed since March 2020.

The pandemic is far from over, but county staff have determined that local case and vaccination levels have reached a point where they feel comfortable opening back up with precautions.

Neighborhood senior centers will have limited in-person programming and operational hours. To-go meals will be provided for participants.

The county’s multipurpose facilities will run a limited schedule with to-go lunch for seniors age 55 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

As for workouts, the county’s announcement said that seniors must schedule a gym reservation at their respective multipurpose senior facility.

Adult Day Health is expected to reopen Aug. 2, with on-site classes and regular programming at the facilities and neighborhood centers. Staff will be cleaning high-touch areas (door handles, railings, desks) throughout the day. There will be stations to sanitize hands and staff installed HVAC filters.

“COVID-19 has been especially hard on seniors and we are excited for their safe return to our centers. Throughout the pandemic, we have successfully provided virtual and outdoor programs, and now we can begin to offer indoor activities as well. We will continue to follow safety protocols and look forward to reopening our facilities safely and efficiently,” said Fulton COO Anna Roach.

For more information and and a list of centers, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/senior-services/senior-centers or call the STARline at 404-613-6000.

