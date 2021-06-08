ajc logo
Fulton seeks non-profit to help run homelessness program

Perhaps a dozen unhomed people camp out nightly along MLK Drive downtown. (Photo by Bill Torpy)
Perhaps a dozen unhomed people camp out nightly along MLK Drive downtown. (Photo by Bill Torpy)

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County government is looking for a non-profit agency to help those experiencing homelessness throughout the county.

The agency will be tasked with many to-dos, including managing the county’s Homeless Assessment Centers in North Fulton and southern Fulton, according to the 15-page application. The group selected will work with the county, cities, other non-profits and affordable housing providers to get people homed.

This excludes the city of Atlanta, which has its own efforts.

According to data from January 2018, there were 314 people experiencing homelessness per 100 residents in Fulton.

Interested groups have until 11:59 p.m. on June 15 to apply and can do so at, https://fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/community-development/homeless-services.

