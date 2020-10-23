Fulton Schools addresses concerns over threats from racist TikTok posts

A statement from Fulton County Schools to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday from Noyes said, “While the process works out, we want our students and parents to know this kind of vile, anonymous threat is the antithesis of our school district’s culture and goals.”

Contacted Oct. 16 about the TikToc posts, Noyes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he couldn’t provide details because it’s a potentially criminal investigation. No more information on the school’s investigation was released Thursday.

“Hate speech must end,” the school district’s new statement said. “Our country and community are changing and challenging this type of behavior. Fulton County Schools is working to foster a positive and respectful environment that embraces the strength inherent in our diversity.”

In an email to the AJC, GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said the Georgia Information Sharing Analysis Center at the agency assisted with the tip at the start of the investigation, but is no longer involved.

A parent of one of the 12-year-old students targeted told Channel 2 Action News that he wants the investigation to result in criminal charges and that his son is terrified.