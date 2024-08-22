Fulton keeps tax rate steady

Two weeks ago commissioners, scheduled then to set the rate in order to get tax bills out on time, deadlocked over attempts to lower it from the existing 8.87 mills to the “rollback rate” of 8.55 mills, or somewhere in between. The rollback rate would keep county revenue steady, offsetting the additional amount brought in by a 6.35% increase in assessed property values.

County finance staff said adopting the rollback rate would leave a $38 million hole in the annual budget commissioners have approved; spending was already expected to exceed revenue, meaning the difference will be made up from reserve funds and various cost-cutting measures.

Commissioner Bob Ellis kicked off the discussion Wednesday by noting his previous efforts to compromise, and proposed a slight cut to 8.80 mills. The county has nearly $10 million in unallocated interest earned from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which should more than make up the difference Ellis’ proposed cut would create, he said.

“I think this is a way for us to achieve some form of millage rate reduction for our citizens,” Ellis said. Last year’s state property tax break for homeowners will not be available this year, so bills will go up regardless of the county’s rate, he said.

But Ellis’ proposal failed 3-4, supported only by himself and commissioners Natalie Hall and Bridget Thorne.

After more debate, maintaining the rate at 8.87 mills passed by a 4-3 vote, opposed by Ellis, Hall and Thorne.

The county General Fund rate is not the only property tax that will appear on homeowners’ bills. There are also school district taxes, city taxes and some special district taxes. The county does not set those rates, although the composite bills go out from the Fulton tax commissioner’s office.