Fulton: How to get free walk-up COVID-19 vaccine from county

Thursday, May 27 – 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28 – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The stadium are closed Saturday through Monday.

The other two sites are a county building at 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta and the Georgia International Convention Center at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.

Each of those can do 500 walk-ups a day. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, according to the county.

The county is also now offering vaccines at libraries:

May 26

College Park Library – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

East Atlanta Library – 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Dogwood Library – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 27

Fairburn Library – 3 to 5 p.m.

Hapeville Library – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 28

Mechanicsville Library – 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Metropolitan Library – 3 to 5 p.m.

Georgians who homebound due to an ongoing physical or mental disability and are unable to travel to a COVID-19 vaccination site can request vaccination at their home. Leave a voicemail request at 888-572-0112 and someone will call back. Email HVS@dph.ga.gov with the following information for the person who requires at home vaccination: Name, date of birth, address, city, county and contact phone number.