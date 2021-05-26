Fulton: How to get free walk-up COVID-19 vaccine from county

You can get your COVID-19 vaccine all over Fulton County, including the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium continues to host an eight-week mega-site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The stadium has access to two MARTA stations and free parking in the Silver, Orange and Red lots. There’s enough capacity to do 42,000 shots a week. Walks-ups should enter through Gate 2.
The times at Mercedes-Benz this week are:
Wednesday, May 26 – 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 27 – 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 28 – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The stadium are closed Saturday through Monday.
The other two sites are a county building at 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta and the Georgia International Convention Center at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.
Each of those can do 500 walk-ups a day. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, according to the county.
The county is also now offering vaccines at libraries:
May 26
College Park Library – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
East Atlanta Library – 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Dogwood Library – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 27
Fairburn Library – 3 to 5 p.m.
Hapeville Library – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 28
Mechanicsville Library – 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Metropolitan Library – 3 to 5 p.m.
Georgians who homebound due to an ongoing physical or mental disability and are unable to travel to a COVID-19 vaccination site can request vaccination at their home. Leave a voicemail request at 888-572-0112 and someone will call back. Email HVS@dph.ga.gov with the following information for the person who requires at home vaccination: Name, date of birth, address, city, county and contact phone number.
