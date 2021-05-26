ajc logo
X

Fulton: How to get free walk-up COVID-19 vaccine from county

U.S. Army soldiers from Fort Stewart help some of the elderly through the process of getting their first vaccination at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the state’s largest Community Vaccination Center on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
U.S. Army soldiers from Fort Stewart help some of the elderly through the process of getting their first vaccination at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the state’s largest Community Vaccination Center on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Local News | 42 minutes ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

You can get your COVID-19 vaccine all over Fulton County, including the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium continues to host an eight-week mega-site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The stadium has access to two MARTA stations and free parking in the Silver, Orange and Red lots. There’s enough capacity to do 42,000 shots a week. Walks-ups should enter through Gate 2.

The times at Mercedes-Benz this week are:

Wednesday, May 26 – 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 – 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28 – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ExploreFulton sees success, breaks barriers with walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations

The stadium are closed Saturday through Monday.

The other two sites are a county building at 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta and the Georgia International Convention Center at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.

Each of those can do 500 walk-ups a day. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, according to the county.

ExploreFulton, Atlanta going back and forth over jail overcrowding solution

The county is also now offering vaccines at libraries:

May 26

College Park Library – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

East Atlanta Library – 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Dogwood Library – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 27

Fairburn Library – 3 to 5 p.m.

Hapeville Library – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 28

Mechanicsville Library – 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Metropolitan Library – 3 to 5 p.m.

Georgians who homebound due to an ongoing physical or mental disability and are unable to travel to a COVID-19 vaccination site can request vaccination at their home. Leave a voicemail request at 888-572-0112 and someone will call back. Email HVS@dph.ga.gov with the following information for the person who requires at home vaccination: Name, date of birth, address, city, county and contact phone number.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

‘Get it if you can’: Alpharetta police officer recovering from COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine

Credit: WSBTV Videos

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top