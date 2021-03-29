Fulton ethics board to meet Tuesday

The Fulton County Board of Ethics will meet Tuesday, according to a notice from the county.
Board members cases of those who have allegedly violated the county’s 25-page code of ethics.
The seven-member board meets once a quarter. But anytime someone submits a request for an advisory opinion, board members have 60 days to hold a preliminary hearing to determine whether “specific, substantial evidence exists to support a reasonable belief that there has been a violation of Fulton County Code of Ethics.”
The county sent a notice of the Tuesday meeting over the weekend, on Saturday.
No agenda for the 10 a.m. meeting had been posted as of noon Monday.
The most specific information the county has given regarding the nature of the public meeting is: “The Fulton County Board of Ethics will hold a special called virtual meeting to review ongoing business matters.”
Those interested in viewing the meeting can do so at https://zoom.us/j/98011850769?pwd=NXg3V2Q0Q25mTUMycjNidkVyL0RPUT09, with a meeting ID of 980 1185 0769 and a passcode of 858496.
