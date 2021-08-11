Fulton election board to meet for 1st time since call for review

In late July, two dozen state Senators called for a review and five state House members backed them. The never-before-used process is laid out in Senate Bill 202, a bill passed by Georgia’s Republican-controlled General Assembly soon after the 2020 election cycle ended.

A takeover of county elections is one of the many things included in the bill’s 98 pages. The takeover could mean the ouster of the elections board — only to be replaced by a temporary superintendent with authority over vote counting, polling places and staffing.