ajc logo
X

Fulton election board to meet for 1st time since call for review

Fulton County election workers resumed counting ballots at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 an hour later than election officials had planned. State election officials said voting generally went smoothly Tuesday, with short lines and average wait times of about 1 minute. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Caption
Fulton County election workers resumed counting ballots at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 an hour later than election officials had planned. State election officials said voting generally went smoothly Tuesday, with short lines and average wait times of about 1 minute. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections is slated to meet Thursday, which is the first time since Georgia Republicans in both state chambers called for a review of the county’s elections management.

In late July, two dozen state Senators called for a review and five state House members backed them. The never-before-used process is laid out in Senate Bill 202, a bill passed by Georgia’s Republican-controlled General Assembly soon after the 2020 election cycle ended.

A takeover of county elections is one of the many things included in the bill’s 98 pages. The takeover could mean the ouster of the elections board — only to be replaced by a temporary superintendent with authority over vote counting, polling places and staffing.

ExploreFulton elections takeover would make history

Republicans have said they are trying to protect Fulton’s voters from the county’s decades of elections mismanagement. But Democrats, including county leaders, insist the effort is a hostile takeover to alter elections results.

Along with regular updates will be discussion of the county auditor’s review of the elections department, according to the meeting agenda posted online Wednesday.

The Thursday meeting also comes after an internal audit found 10 areas of fiscal management that the elections department needs to improve upon. The audit did not deal with management of polling locations or vote-counting.

The meeting is set to include votes on agreements to run local elections for 13 cities, including Atlanta with its high-profile mayoral race, and the T-SPLOST vote.

The elections board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. inside the assembly hall at the Fulton government center, 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta, per the meeting announcement. They said the meeting will be streamed on the county’s YouTube page, http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Caption
9 months after election, local officials and workers still getting death threats

Credit: WSBTV Videos

In Other News
1
Imani Bell’s father happy with charges in daughter’s death
2
Clayton County’s Kemp Primary School to go virtual temporarily
3
Atlanta home rents rising faster than most U.S. cities
4
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 10)
5
Two Clayton County coaches charged with murder in teen heatstroke death
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top