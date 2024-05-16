Fulton County to consider medical debt relief

Fulton County will think about using some funds to help pay down residents’ medical debt, county commissioners decided Wednesday.

But what funds to use, how much to spend and on whom remain to be decided. That’s part of what county staff will study and report back to commissioners.

Commission Chair Robb Pitts brought up the idea, which he said has been done in Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans and elsewhere. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young helped eliminate $1 million in medical debt, Pitts said, by donating $10,000 to a foundation that partnered with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, which ultimately paid off debts that originally totaled $1 million.