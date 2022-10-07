ajc logo
X

Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Robb Pitts wants to transfer county inmates into the city center amid the Fulton jail study

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the use of the city detention center to house inmates from Fulton’s overcrowded jail.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat recently agreed to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton, which is what Labat has wanted ever since he was sworn in last year. However, the lease cannot take effect until after the Justice Policy Board analyzes Fulton’s jail population, according to legislation approved by the council.

Pitts criticized that requirement in a statement Thursday evening. He said the county jail is in a state of emergency, and he added that people will die at the jail if they don’t act sooner with the lease.

“We’re fiddling, while Rome burns,” the Pitts’ statement said. “Give us the damn keys to the jail.”

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

The jail study will look at why inmates are booked, the time inmates spend at the jail, how their cases are resolved and more. The review could take 90 days or longer for completion.

Pitts said the inmate transfers can happen immediately and simultaneously during the data review. He also said the county can already provide Atlanta’s leaders with “ongoing, comprehensive data,” so he’s urging the policy board to focus solely on the establishment of a pre-arrest diversion center at the city detention center. The pre-arrest center would allow those arrested to avoid jail time by providing resources on housing, employment and substance abuse treatment.

Pitts nearly three weeks ago voted against the Fulton commission’s approval for the county’s side of the lease. But on Oct. 3, both Pitts and Labat attended the city council’s meeting to unsuccessfully urge the city to move forward on the lease. Labat at the time said 473 people are sleeping on the county jail floors due to overcrowding.

During the council meeting, City Councilman Michael Julian Bond introduced an ordinance to remove the agreement’s study clause. His legislation was referred to the council’s public safety committee, which meets at 1 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, Pitts said he has asked Fulton County’s attorney to explore what legal options the county has if the city does not move sooner on the lease agreement.

AJC staff writer Ben Brasch contributed to this story.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout17m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
12h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Geoff Duncan emerges as key GOP critic of Herschel Walker in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: Woman chased through Atlanta in stolen Amazon delivery truck, cops say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Beginning today: Ebola screenings for some fliers at Hartsfield
8h ago
Clayton County Schools working with Mercer University on teacher diversity
Atlanta hosting information sessions on city’s redistricting process
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top