Fulton, Atlanta officials still negotiating relieving overcrowded jail

Bottoms offered to lease 150 of its 1,300 beds at the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center. Her stipulation is that the inmates be housed as part of a re-entry program, according to a memo from late April. The mayor also wants the inmates to be within six months of completing their sentence and be given access to housing and jobs along with other services.

But Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat said Thursday only 10 of Fulton’s nearly 3,000 inmates would be eligible.

Labat griped that he hasn’t been looped in, but that was the general theme of the meeting: City council members and commissioners aren’t happy that the negotiations are just between Bottoms and Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.

C. Elisia Frazier, Atlanta’s deputy city attorney, suggested that council members not negotiate in public during Thursday’s meeting. City councilman Michael Julian Bond rebuffed, saying they didn’t have to follow her advice.