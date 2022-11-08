Free tickets for Takeoff’s funeral are available today

Fans will be able to attend a celebration honoring Takeoff at noon Friday at State Farm Arena, according to a press release sent by the venue. Free tickets are only available for Georgia residents and can be secured via Ticketmaster starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Migos rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, died during a shooting at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. An autopsy report revealed that he suffered gun shot wounds to his head and torso. No arrests have been made.
Fans interested in attending the service are permitted to secure two tickets each, and all parties must enter the venue together. Guests will receive free parking in the Ruby Lot of State Farm Arena (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full. A strict no photo and video policy will be enforced during the celebration of life service and phones will be checked prior to entering the venue.
Takeoff, the most reserved member of the chart-topping group Migos, was universally considered as the best rapper of the group who gave the trio its lyrical credibility. The group, also comprised of Takeoff’s uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset, garnered their first and only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 2016 smash “Bad and Boujee,” from their Grammy-nominated debut album “Culture.” In 2018, Takeoff released his solo album “The Last Rocket.” Earlier this year, Takeoff and Quavo announced plans to perform as a duo and dropped their joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” in October.
Doors open at 11 a.m. prior to Friday’s service. No gifts or items will be allowed to be left at the venue. Takeoff’s family asks that donations be made to The Rocket Foundation, a newly established foundation designed to help programs find solutions to gun violence.
About the Author
Credit: Christina Matacotta