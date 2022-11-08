Free tickets for Takeoff’s funeral are available today

The Migos rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, died during a shooting at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. An autopsy report revealed that he suffered gun shot wounds to his head and torso. No arrests have been made.

Fans interested in attending the service are permitted to secure two tickets each, and all parties must enter the venue together. Guests will receive free parking in the Ruby Lot of State Farm Arena (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full. A strict no photo and video policy will be enforced during the celebration of life service and phones will be checked prior to entering the venue.