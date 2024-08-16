Free pet adoptions in Fulton, DeKalb

For the 10-year anniversary of the nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign, LifeLine is partnering with NBC Universal to offer those adoptions for free.

“Now is the perfect time to bring a pet into your home and help the shelters that are struggling with overcrowding,” LifeLine Public Relations Manager Tiki Artist said. “By saving a life, you will enhance your own life and become the hero these animals so desperately need right now,”

In early August, LifeLine announced it was reluctantly euthanizing animals at both its Fulton and DeKalb shelters due to lack of space. A summertime surge of animal intakes coupled with consistent decline in adoptions left both shelters packed, according to the nonprofit group. Fulton’s shelter took in 917 animals in July, the second highest monthly total in LifeLine’s 11 years of running the county shelter. About four out of five animals LifeLine takes in are dogs.

According to LifeLine’s website, the group held 450 dogs in Fulton County on Thursday. The main shelter’s capacity is 375. The DeKalb shelter, capacity 475, held 532 dogs on Thursday.

“As the only open intake animal shelters in Fulton and DeKalb that accepts all animals regardless of health or behavior, we need our community’s support now more than ever before to help save lives,” LifeLine’s announcement said.

Over the last five years, LifeLine’s adoption campaigns and events have sent more than 54,000 animals to new homes, the nonprofit group says.

Every year stations affiliated with NBC Universal and Telemundo partner with animal shelters to promote animal adoptions and raise funds. Since 2015 the Clear the Shelters campaign has resulted in more than 1 million adoptions and several million dollars in fundraising, according to LifeLine.

To view available animals, donate, or for shelter directions and hours go to www.LifeLineAnimal.org.

LifeLine shelter locations

DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee

Fulton County Animal Services, 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta

LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta