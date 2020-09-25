Free food distribution, health screenings in Gwinnett on Saturday

Gwinnett County residents in need of food or health screenings can get both for free at a Saturday event.
Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett and hunger relief organization Satisfeed are partnering to provide these services in Duluth. The event has the capacity to serve up to 500 families, and no pre-registration is required.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Life Church, located at 4830 River Green Parkway.
“Saturday is all about addressing the needs of those who have the least and need it most,” said Heni Jordan, director of development for Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, in a press release.
The health screening include measurements of height, weight, blood pressure, blood glucose and body mass.
Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett and Satisfeed are utilizing a combined $1.6 million in CARES Act grants to help provide food and medical services to low-income families and individuals in the county. Good Samaritan has created a new mobile unit that can bring basic health care services to people or neighborhoods who need it, the release said.
Satisfeed has ramped up its food distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CARES Act funding. The organization gives out food to up to 500 families every Saturday at Life Church. Before the pandemic, Satisfeed typically served 30 to 40 families each week.