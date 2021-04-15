ajc logo
Free clothing and showers available in Norcross on Saturday

Hope Thru Soap will offer free clothing, showers and other hygiene items to those in need from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at the Norcross Assessment Center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Hope Thru Soap will offer free clothing, showers and other hygiene items to those in need from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at the Norcross Assessment Center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Gwinnett County | 56 minutes ago
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Anyone who needs a shower or fresh set of clothes can stop by the Norcross Assessment Center on Saturday.

Hope thru Soap, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, will offer free showers and clothing to adults and children in need from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 17. The organization, in partnership with HomeFirst Gwinnett and The Nett Church, will also provide free soap, shampoo, lotion and other hygiene items.

The Norcross Assessment Center is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Blvd in Norcross. Anyone interested is asked to park in the front of the building and walk around to the back of it to meet the volunteers.

