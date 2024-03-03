Former FBI deputy director who led agency’s Atlanta office dies

In the mid-2000s, Giuliano was assigned to the agency’s Atlanta Division to lead counterterrorism and counterintelligence operations in Georgia. Later, his work took him to Afghanistan, where he spearheaded an FBI team supporting U.S. Special Forces during the war.

In 2012, Giuliano was named special agent in charge of the Atlanta office, overseeing investigations into a Ponzi scheme that scammed Atlantans out of millions of dollars, insider trading by executives at the children’s clothing giant Carter’s, and other cases of national import.

A year later, Giuliano was tabbed FBI deputy director, the agency’s second-highest post, where he worked under its former head, Director James Comey.

In a statement, Keri Farley, the FBI Atlanta division’s current special agent in charge, remembered Giuliano as “an amazing leader, mentor, and friend.”

“His steadfast leadership, guidance and passion for the FBI mission will be greatly missed,” Farley added.

In 2015, Giuliano joined the Atlanta-based investment management firm Invesco, where he served as its senior managing director and chief administrative officer.

Invesco CEO Andrew Schlossberg called Giuliano a “dear friend and colleague.”

“His contributions to Invesco’s business over his eight years with the firm have been immeasurable, but his ability to connect with and care for our people is what we will miss most,” Schlossberg said in a statement. “The entire Invesco community mourns his passing, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.

Giuliano’s family remembered him as a devoted husband, father and brother.

His younger brother, Dave Giuliano of Strongsville, Ohio, said Mark — the oldest of nine siblings — was a born leader.

“He set the bar really high for everyone,” Dave Giuliano said.

Growing up in Ohio, the two shared a room together, and Dave Giuliano said he often fell asleep to the sound of his brother working tirelessly on homework late into the night.

When their father died at age 63, Dave Giuliano said the younger siblings — one of whom was still in high school — leaned on Mark for support and guidance.

“When he (my father) went, Mark was the one that we all turned to,” Dave Giuliano said. “He was just born to do that kind of stuff.”

Mark Giuliano leaves behind his wife, Judy, and three children.

A visitation is planned for Tuesday, March 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Tom M. Wages Funeral Services Snellville Chapel (3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Ga. 30039). A funeral Mass is scheduled for March 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. John Neumann Catholic Church (801 Tom Smith Rd SW, Lilburn, Ga. 30047).