Former Crim High School in Atlanta gets new name

When the board voted to close the school, they also renamed the district’s downtown headquarters to honor Crim. The central office is called the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and Leadership.

A district policy says that, to avoid confusion and duplication, APS should not have two buildings named after the same person.

Board member Michelle Olympiadis led the committee that recommended the new East Atlanta Campus name. She said the group wanted a flexible name that would accommodate various current and future uses of the site “until we have a better understanding of how we are going to be using the facility moving forward.”

The building currently houses Phoenix Academy, founded a few years ago during the district’s consolidation moves to serve non-traditional APS students.

The site also is home to a handful of district programs and services, including the nutrition department, a day care for children of students at Phoenix Academy and a special education program, Olympiadis said.