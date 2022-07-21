ajc logo
Former Clayton County CFO named top Douglas finance official

Former Clayton County CFO Ramona Thurman Bivins has been named Chief Finance Officer for Douglas County.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Douglas County named former top Clayton County financial official Ramona Bivins the west metro Atlanta community’s new Chief Finance Officer.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, in a unanimous 5-0 vote on Tuesday, appointed Bivins to the post, just over a month after Bivins was fired as Chief Financial Officer for Clayton County.

Bivins’ first day with Douglas County is Monday.

Bivins, who had been Clayton’s CFO for nine years, lost that job in early June after three members of the five-member board voted not to renew her contract. In a separate 3-2 vote during that June 7 meeting, the Clayton commissioners ordered her to remove her belongings from county premises in two days.

The commissioners who voted for her dismissal -- Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick -- did not give a response when fellow commissioner, Demont Davis, asked why Bivins was being fired. On June 21, the trio voted in favor of a resolution asking the county to investigate payments made on Bivins behalf to Vanderbilt University for continuing education.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

