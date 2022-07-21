Former Clayton County CFO named top Douglas finance official

Bivins, who had been Clayton’s CFO for nine years, lost that job in early June after three members of the five-member board voted not to renew her contract. In a separate 3-2 vote during that June 7 meeting, the Clayton commissioners ordered her to remove her belongings from county premises in two days.

The commissioners who voted for her dismissal -- Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick -- did not give a response when fellow commissioner, Demont Davis, asked why Bivins was being fired. On June 21, the trio voted in favor of a resolution asking the county to investigate payments made on Bivins behalf to Vanderbilt University for continuing education.