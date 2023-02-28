X
Forest Park seeking bids on phase 1 of Starr Park renovation project

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Forest Park is accepting bids through March 21 for contractors who can beef up features at the 18-acre Starr Park.

The Clayton County city is renovating the 5031 Park Avenue greenspace, which is named after former Georgia state senator Terrell Starr, who served the area in the senate from 1968 to 2007.

The winning contractor will furnish and install all materials, labor, tools, equipment and related services required to complete the renovation, the city said.

Forest Park plans to construct a new walking track at the park as well as a playground, dog park, sports field and splash pad, the city said. The park will also get new buildings and pavilions and 347 square feet added to an existing pool equipment room.

Bidders “must submit one original and three copies of their bid for the evaluation process in a three-ring binder,” the city said. “Bids should be plainly marked as “Starr Park – Phase I.” Submissions must also include a detailed cost breakdown for each bid in a separate sealed envelope.

" All bids must be submitted to the city by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21,” the city said. “Questions must be sent via email to procurement@forestparkga.gov.”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

